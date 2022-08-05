Jump to content
Nebraska State Patrol: Suspect linked to 4 deaths arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the killings of four people in the small northeast Nebraska city of Laurel

Via AP news wire
Friday 05 August 2022 14:37
Nebraska Deaths
Nebraska Deaths

Police arrested a suspect early Friday in connection with the deaths of four people in the small northeast Nebraska city of Laurel, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The patrol said it would release more details about the arrest later Friday morning.

The arrest came a day after four people were found dead in two burning homes in the city about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

The body of one person was found after firefighters were called to an explosion and fire. A short time later, firefighters were called to another home nearby and found the bodies of three people inside.

The state patrol said Thursday night that “gunfire played a part in the incident at both homes.”

