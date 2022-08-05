Nebraska State Patrol: Suspect linked to 4 deaths arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the killings of four people in the small northeast Nebraska city of Laurel
Police arrested a suspect early Friday in connection with the deaths of four people in the small northeast Nebraska city of Laurel, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The patrol said it would release more details about the arrest later Friday morning.
The arrest came a day after four people were found dead in two burning homes in the city about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.
The body of one person was found after firefighters were called to an explosion and fire. A short time later, firefighters were called to another home nearby and found the bodies of three people inside.
The state patrol said Thursday night that “gunfire played a part in the incident at both homes.”
