Hundreds of Tibetans protest outside IOC headquarters
Hundreds of Tibetans are marching outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee, demanding freedom for their homeland as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Games
Hundreds of Tibetans marched Thursday outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee demanding freedom for their region as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Games.
Waving placards bearing messages like “Save Tibet” and “No More Bloody Games,” Tibetan expatriates from across Europe sought to send a message to China’s ruling Communist Party.
Behind a tiny police escort, demonstrators waving scores of Tibetan flags were joined by a handful of men in monk-like robes and about a dozen supporters of China’s Muslim Uyghur minority.
China doesn’t recognize the self-declared Tibetan government-in-exile and accuses exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.