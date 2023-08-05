Jump to content

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain urge citizens to leave Lebanon after Palestinian refugee camp clashes

Bahrain has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon “for their own safety” hours after Saudi Arabia did the same without giving a reason

Via AP news wire
Saturday 05 August 2023 20:45
Lebanon Palestinian Camp Clashes
Bahrain called on its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon "for their own safety" hours after Saudi Arabia did the same without giving a reason.

The decision by the two Gulf nations came after days of fighting in the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and militants of Islamic groups.

The four days of fighting in Ein el-Hilweh camp near the southern port city of Sidon has left 13 people dead and dozens wounded.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said Bahrainis should abide by the government’s previous decisions to avoid travel to Lebanon.

The Saudi embassy in Beirut posted a statement late Friday night on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling on its citizens to avoid going to areas where there are “armed conflicts” and also to leave Lebanon quickly.

