The Israel-Hezbollah war by the numbers
A ceasefire has taken effect between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A ceasefire has taken effect between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah after nearly 14 months of cross-border fire.
The ceasefire agreement calls for a two-month initial halt in fighting. It would require Hezbollah to end its armed presence in a broad swath of southern Lebanon, while Israeli troops would return to their side of the border.
The conflict began Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel, as Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas and Israel returned fire. Israel launched a more widespread bombardment of Lebanon two months ago, followed by a ground invasion.
Here’s a look at the conflict by the numbers:
The dead
More than 3,800 people in Lebanon have been killed, many of them civilians. More than 80 Israeli soldiers have been killed, and 47 civilians in Israel.
The damage
Damage in Lebanon is estimated at $8.5 billion including at least 100,000 homes. In Israel, around 5,683 acres of land have burned.
The displaced
An estimated 1.2 million people are displaced in Lebanon and over 46,500 in Israel.
The strikes
Israel has made around 14,000 strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah has made more than 2,000 in Israel.