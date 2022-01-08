Hundreds in Lebanon protest measures targeting unvaccinated

Hundreds of people have held a rally in Beirut to protest measures imposed against the unvaccinated, saying individuals should have the right to decide whether to be inoculated or not

Via AP news wire
Saturday 08 January 2022 12:33
Virus Outbreak Lebanon Protest
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All right reserved)

Hundreds of people rallied in Beirut on Saturday to protest measures imposed against the unvaccinated, saying individuals should have the right to decide whether to be inoculated or not.

Vaccination is not compulsory in Lebanon but in recent days authorities have cracked down on people who are not inoculated or don’t carry a negative PCR test

Saturday’s protest by nearly 300 people in downtown Beirut came a day after the daily number of new cornoavirus cases hit a record 7,974.

The protest came days after authorities imposed fresh restrictions — including the requirement of a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test for entry into restaurants, hotels and similar venues.

As of Monday, civil servants must either be vaccinated or take regular PCR tests to be able to go to work. Many civil servants cannot afford to pay for regular PCR tests, given Lebanon’s severe economic crisis currency crash.

“No to the dictatorship of vaccination,” read one banner carried by protesters.

Lebanon, with has a population of six million including a million Syrian refugees, has registered more than 760,000 cases and 9,250 deaths since discovering its first COVID-19 case in February 2020.

