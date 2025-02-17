Middle East latest: Israeli drone strike hits car in southern Lebanon, state news agency says
Lebanon’s state news agency says an Israeli drone strike on Monday targeted a car in the southern port city of Sidon, the deepest strike in the country since a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel took effect in late November
An Israeli drone strike targeted a car in the southern Lebanon port city of Sidon on Monday, the deepest strike in the country since a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel took effect in late November, Lebanon’s state news agency said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, and the target remains unknown.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the attack, which comes a day before the deadline for Israel’s full withdrawal from southern Lebanon under the ceasefire agreement that ended the 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Footage circulating online showed a car engulfed in flames. The strike occurred near a Lebanese army checkpoint and Sidon’s municipal sports stadium.
The original withdrawal deadline was in late January, but under pressure from Israel, Lebanon agreed to extend it to Feb. 18. It remains unclear whether Israeli troops will complete their withdrawal by Tuesday.
Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, saying it is targeting military sites containing missiles and combat equipment. Israel and Lebanon have exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement.