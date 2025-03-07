Smith, ESPN agree to 5-year extension. The deal is worth at least $100 million, AP source says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen A. Smith will not be leaving ESPN's airwaves anytime soon.

ESPN announced on Friday that it has agreed to a five-year extension with Smith after nearly a year of negotiations. ESPN did not announce financial terms but a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that it is at least $100 million.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss financial matters. Smith's contract with ESPN was slated to expire in July.

The Athletic was the first to report on Thursday that Smith had agreed to an extension.

“I’m happy and honored to remain a member of the Disney/ESPN family for, at least, the next five years,” Smith said in a statement. “There’s only bigger and bigger things ahead. It starts with continuing to put in that work. See y’all soon.”

The extension makes Smith ESPN's highest-paid talent. Fox Sports NFL analyst Tom Brady remains the top sports host or commentator with a 10-year deal that averages $37.5 million per year.

Smith will continue to be the featured personality and executive producer on “First Take,” which is the network's top morning show. Smith joined “First Take” in 2012 and was the co-host with Skip Bayless until Bayless left for Fox four years later.

By the time Bayless' “Undisputed” program was canceled on Fox Sports 1 last year, “First Take” was drawing more than five times as many viewers.

Smith will continue to have some presence in ESPN's NBA coverage, but he will have an expanded role in NFL programming. Smith is expected to have a regular role on “Monday Night Countdown” after making spot appearances in the past.

Smith will also be free to pursue his interests outside of sports, through his Mr. SAS Productions company. He has a popular YouTube show and podcast where he discusses a wide range of topics and has appeared in the past on CNN and Fox News to discuss political issues.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro has long made it a policy for his on-air talent to not discuss politics and stick to sports, but there is an exception for Smith.

“Stephen A. works incredibly hard to elevate the sports conversation day-in and day-out and we are grateful he will remain at ESPN,” Pitaro said in a statement. “He is a difference maker, and fans are captivated by his deep sports knowledge, strong opinions and unmistakable flair.”

Smith has even been discussed as a candidate for the Democratic Party's 2028 presidential nomination. He played coy with his intentions during an appearance with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday.

“I did not ask for this. I don’t want to do this. I happen to have a very, very, very good life. A very good job. I’m good. I’m saying, ‘wait a minute now, I don’t want to do this.’ But the fact that they’re talking about me this way, I must say, I approve this message,” Smith said with a grin.

Smith was sitting courtside in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the Lakers' 113-109 overtime victory over the New York Knicks. At least one person, though, did not appear happy to see him.

Lakers star LeBron James had a heated conversation with Smith after the game. Smith said during an episode of “First Take” in late January that Bronny James, LeBron's son, should not be in the NBA after Bronny was scoreless in 15 minutes during the Lakers 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 28.

“I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father. Stop this. Stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad,” Smith said.

Smith addressed the incident at the beginning of Friday morning's episode of “First Take.” He said he wasn't upset about being confronted by James, but wished it would have taken place in a different setting.

“I don’t blame LeBron James for being upset. I don’t blame him for being angry," Smith said. " I don’t blame him for wanting to confront me because that wasn't a superstar basketball player that confronted me — he played like one again last night, which just reminds you of his focus and his greatness — but that was a dad.”

