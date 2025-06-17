LeBron stars in Amazon ad, credits family for historic 23rd season return while nursing knee injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LeBron James may be daydreaming about Prime Day deals in his new Amazon commercial, but there’s no fantasy when it comes to his real-life focus: getting his knee healthy in time for training camp.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar plans to return for his 23rd NBA season, which would make him the first player in league history to reach that milestone. But before he steps back on the court, James is prioritizing rest and recovery after he sustained a knee injury in the final game of the Lakers' playoff run.

James, 40, said his left knee is feeling “good” after spraining a ligament in April, following the Lakers season-ending loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He emphasized that maintaining his body — through disciplined eating and training routines — remains essential to performing at the highest level.

“I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body and make sure I’m as close to 100% as possible when training camp begins in late September,” James told The Associated Press. He spoke during an interview about starring in a new 60-second commercial called “What's Next?,” which announces the July 8-11 Prime Day dates as part of a global “Greatness is a Deal Away” campaign.

These days, James has built a wide-reaching partnership with Amazon, launching his men's grooming line and hosting the “Mind the Game” podcast alongside NBA legend Steve Nash through Wondery.

In the commercial, James is asked whether the retirement rumors are true, but his attention drifts toward the deals. While the NBA’s all-time leading scorer might be tempted by discounts, he’s far from done with the game. He still thrives on the daily grind — including practices, film sessions and shootarounds — and hasn’t lost the hunger to compete.

A major reason he continues to push forward? Family. James credits the unwavering support of his wife, Savannah, and their three kids as a driving force. He’s inspired by the chance to share the court with his oldest son, Bronny, who plays for the Lakers; to watch Bryce begin his college journey at the University of Arizona; and to cheer on Zhuri as she pursues volleyball.

The best thing about his children is they've never pressured him to end his career, said James, who has a player option for next season that will pay him more than $56.2 million. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points per game along with 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds and was an All-NBA selection.

“They’re like ‘Dad, continue on your dream. This is your dream. Continue on your focus. You’ve been here for us this whole time,'" he continued. "When you have that type of support... it makes it a lot easier.”

James knows the end of his legendary career is coming, but he’s just not sure when. He said it would be “insane” if he stuck around long enough to play with his son, Bryce, who would be draft eligible in 2026.

“At this point of my career, you think about when the end is. That’s human nature,” he said. “You think: Is it this year? Or next year? Those thoughts always creep into your mind at this point of the journey. But I have not given it a specific timetable, date. I’m seeing how my body and family reacts, too.”