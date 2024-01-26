Leipzig releases two youth players after racist comments about teammates

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bundesliga soccer club Leipzig says it has released two players from its under-19 team after they made racist comments about other players.

“Both made demonstrably racist comments about fellow players and thus behaved in an extremely unsporting and unacceptable manner,” the club said in a statement, adding that it released them as soon as the matter came to light.

Leipzig didn't name the players or give their ages.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose praised other players on the youth team for reporting the comments to academy staff.

“Someone there stood up and said that this is not the way it works,” Rose said. “The club then took necessary and correct steps.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer