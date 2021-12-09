Letitia James ends NY governor run, seeks reelection instead
New York Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor, saying she will run for reelection to her current position
New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor on Thursday, saying she will run for reelection to her current position.
“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James a Democrat, said in a statement.
“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”
James, who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, only announced she was running for governor in late October.
James, 62, is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.
She had been expected to be a strong challenger against Gov. Kathy Hochul who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, for the Democratic nomination.
