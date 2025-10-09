New York Attorney General Letitia James indicted on fraud charge, AP source says
Alanna Durkin Richer,Michael R. Sisak,Eric Tucker
Thursday 09 October 2025 21:40 BST
A grand jury has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on a fraud charge, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.
James was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on one count after a mortgage fraud investigation, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.