Lewis Ashdown: Trial date set over murder of Sussex teenager Marc Williams

A trial date was fixed in court for the man accused of killing teenager Marc Williams in the Maresfield area of East Sussex on 30 May.

Mr Williams, 18, went to the area on Saturday, but went missing on his way home. A body, believed to be Mr Williams, was found near Maresfield village at Heron’s Ghyll on Tuesday.

Lewis Ashdown, 19, is alleged to have killed Williams.

Mr Ashdown, from Normansland, Fairwarp, Uckfield, was arrested in Eastbourne on Tuesday. On Thursday, he appeared via videolink before Judge Christine Laing QC at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, where the court clerk read out the charge.

Mr Ashdown, represented by Aidan Harvey, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Judge Laing said: “Mr Ashdown, you are going to be back in court on August 3.

“On that day, subject to anything else I’m told, I anticipate that the indictment will be put to you and you will be expected to enter a plea.

“I know there is much work to be done in your case before then”

She also approved a request from Ashdown’s legal team for a psychiatric report to be prepared on him.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on 3 August, with a potential trial date fixed for 17 January 2022.