Multiple people shot along I-75 south of Lexington, Kentucky, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say multiple people have been shot along Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington

Via AP news wire
Sunday 08 September 2024 01:22
Multiple people were shot Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, authorities said.

The Laurel County Sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway.

It added that the interstate was closed 9 miles north of London.

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X. “Please pray for everyone involved.”

“We will provide more details once they are available,” Beshear said.

