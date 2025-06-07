Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: World Pride gathers LGBTQ+ advocates in Washington for 50th anniversary

Julia Demaree Nikhinson,Jacquelyn Martin,Mark Schiefelbein
Saturday 07 June 2025 20:56 BST

World Pride gathers LGBTQ+ advocates from around the globe. This year, which marks the 50th anniversary of Washington’s Pride festival, is the first time the city is hosting the gathering.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

