Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, has died at 68

Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, has died

Via AP news wire
Friday 27 October 2023 01:47
China Li Keqiang
China Li Keqiang
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday of a heart attack in Shanghai, state media CCTV reported. He was 68.

Li was China’s No. 2 leader in 2013-23 and an advocate for private business but was left with little authority after President Xi Jinping made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over the economy and society.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in