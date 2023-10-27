Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, has died at 68
Via AP news wire
Friday 27 October 2023 01:47
Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday of a heart attack in Shanghai, state media CCTV reported. He was 68.
Li was China’s No. 2 leader in 2013-23 and an advocate for private business but was left with little authority after President Xi Jinping made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over the economy and society.