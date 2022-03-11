Premier Li offers China's help for 'grave' Ukraine situation
China’s premier is calling the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offering Beijing's help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia
Premier Li offers China's help for 'grave' Ukraine situationShow all 2
China’s premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offered Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia.
Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis.”
“The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control," Li said.
China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion. The U.S. accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.