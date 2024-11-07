Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne
Argentine prosecutors say that three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction, who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires last month
Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires last month, Argentine prosecutors said Thursday.
Prosecutor Andrés Madrea charged the three suspects, whose identities were not revealed, with the crimes of “abandonment of a person followed by death” and “supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics,” the prosecutor’s office said. Madrea also requested their arrest to judge Laura Bruniard, who ruled the three cannot leave the country.
Payne fell his room's balcony on the third floor of his hotel in the upscale neighborhood of Palermo, in the Argentine capital. His autopsy said he died from multiple injuries and external bleeding.