US says it will lift some trade sanctions on Belarus

The United States has decided to lift sanctions on Belarusian potash, signaling a potential thaw in relations with the isolated autocracy

Via AP news wire
Saturday 13 December 2025 11:49 GMT
Belarus US
Belarus US (Belarusian Presidential Press Service)

The United States will lift sanctions on Belarusian potash in the latest sign of a thaw between Washington and the isolated autocracy.

John Coale, the U.S. special envoy for Belarus, met the country’s authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko for talks in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Friday and Saturday.

A close ally of Russia, Minsk has faced Western isolation and sanctions for years. Lukashenko has ruled the nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist for more than three decades, and the country has been repeatedly sanctioned by Western countries both for its crackdown on human rights and for allowing Moscow to use its territory in the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

