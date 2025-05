Lithuania takes Belarus to top UN court over alleged smuggling of migrants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lithuania is asking the International Court of Justice to rule that Belarus breached its international obligations by allegedly organizing the smuggling of migrants to its territory and award it compensation.

The Foreign Ministry in Vilnius said Lithuania filed its case to the court in The Hague on Monday. It revolves around alleged breaches by Belarus of its obligations under the United Nations' Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air.

The number of migrants arriving at the borders of European Union member countries from Belarus increased sharply last year, and European authorities have accused Belarus of helping migrants to get across. In December, the EU gave a green light to Poland and other countries on its eastern flank to temporarily suspend asylum rights when they believe that Belarus and Russia are “weaponizing” migrants to destabilize the bloc.

Lithuania said evidence it has collected confirms the direct involvement of Belarus in organizing migrant flows, including an increase in flights from the Middle East and elsewhere by Belarusian state-owned enterprises.

It alleges that after arriving in Belarus many migrants were escorted to the Lithuanian border by Belarusian security forces and forced to cross it illegally. It added that Belarus' border services refused to work with Lithuania to stop illegal crossings.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Vilnius is appealing to the ICJ to hold Belarus accountable under international law for violations of the migrant-smuggling protocol. Its claims include full compensation for the damage allegedly caused, including the cost of reinforcing the border. It did not specify a figure.

Lithuania, which pointed to an influx of migrants dating back to 2021, said it made its move after bilateral negotiations failed to resolve the dispute.