For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as education secretary Gillian Keegan delivers statement on crumbling school crisis on Monday 4 September.

Pupils across the country have been forced to resume their studies either online or in temporary facilities after the government ordered more than 100 schools to close immediately following fears over a type of concrete, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”.

Known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the potentially dangerous material was used to construct schools, colleges, and other buildings between the Fifties and mid-Seventies in the UK, but has since been found to be at risk of collapse.

In total, the government said 156 schools were found to contain RAAC, of which 104 require urgent action while 52 have already received repair works

The education secretary herslef has hit the headlines today as she was recorded on camera suggesting others “have been sat on their a***s” over the school Raac crisis.

Ms Keegan had been speaking to ITV News as it was confirmed there could potentially be hundreds more schools affected by the concrete scandal.

However, in the moments after her interview had finished, Ms Keegan was recorded criticising others.

“Does anyone ever say, you know what, you’ve done a f***ing good job because everyone else has sat on their a**** and done nothing,” she said.

She added: “Any sign of that, no?”

She has since apologised for her “off the cuff” comment.