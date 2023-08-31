Watch live: Aftermath of deadly Johannesburg fire as at least 60 people killed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as firefighters gather in the aftermath of deadly fire in Johannesburg that killed at least 60 people on Thursday 31 August.

The blaze broke out inside a five-storey building in central Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were swiftly mobilised, with firefighters currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the raging blaze.

The death toll has risen to 64, according to the city’s emergency services.

More bodies are expected to be discovered as the search and rescue operation continues to progress, according to state broadcaster SABC.

More than 40 others have also been injured in the fire in Marshalltown.

Videos captured at the scene showed huge flames consuming the lower level of the building.

Authorities said that a search-and-recovery operation was underway and that they were expecting the death toll to rise.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building in downtown Johannesburg.