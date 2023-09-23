For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the closing session of the Mediterranean meetings on Saturday 23 September.

This will be followed by a one-on-one meeting, at the Pharo Palace. Following the meeting, the pontiff will board his Popemobile to travel down Avenue du Prado and meet local residents ahead of a large mass at the Velodrome stadium.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch Pope Francis process through the streets and celebrate mass following his pro-migrant plea.

Opening an overnight visit to Marseille, the pontiff presided over a silent moment of prayer at a memorial dedicated to sailors and people who died at sea, surrounded by faith leaders and migrant rescue organisations from the Mediterranean port city.

He said those who risked drowning at sea “must be rescued”, calling it a “duty of humanity, a duty of civilisation”. He said those who impeded the rescue of people at sea were committing a “gesture of hate”.

He said we must not just think of the people dying at sea as numbers, they are “names and faces”, “lives broken”.