Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch Live: Pope Francis meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Marseille after pro-migrant plea

Lucy Leeson
Saturday 23 September 2023 08:55
Comments

Watch live as Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the closing session of the Mediterranean meetings on Saturday 23 September.

This will be followed by a one-on-one meeting, at the Pharo Palace. Following the meeting, the pontiff will board his Popemobile to travel down Avenue du Prado and meet local residents ahead of a large mass at the Velodrome stadium.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch Pope Francis process through the streets and celebrate mass following his pro-migrant plea.

Opening an overnight visit to Marseille, the pontiff presided over a silent moment of prayer at a memorial dedicated to sailors and people who died at sea, surrounded by faith leaders and migrant rescue organisations from the Mediterranean port city.

He said those who risked drowning at sea “must be rescued”, calling it a “duty of humanity, a duty of civilisation”. He said those who impeded the rescue of people at sea were committing a “gesture of hate”.

Recommended

He said we must not just think of the people dying at sea as numbers, they are “names and faces”, “lives broken”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in