Watch live: US flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark anniversary of 9/11 attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as a United States flag is unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon today to mark 22 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

On 11 September, 2001, Islamist extremists hijacked four planes, crashing into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center, and a field in Shankville, Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Later on Sunday, a “bell of hope” will ring at a chapel in New York City to mark the exact moment when the first of two planes hit the World Trade Centre twin towers.

A total of 2,977 people – 67 of them British – were killed when passenger jets hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon outside Washington. A fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.