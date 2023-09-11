Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: US flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Lucy Leeson
Monday 11 September 2023 11:27
Comments

Watch live as a United States flag is unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon today to mark 22 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

On 11 September, 2001, Islamist extremists hijacked four planes, crashing into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center, and a field in Shankville, Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Later on Sunday, a “bell of hope” will ring at a chapel in New York City to mark the exact moment when the first of two planes hit the World Trade Centre twin towers.

A total of 2,977 people – 67 of them British – were killed when passenger jets hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon outside Washington. A fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in