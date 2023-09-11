Watch live: US flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Watch live as a United States flag is unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon today to mark 22 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.
On 11 September, 2001, Islamist extremists hijacked four planes, crashing into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center, and a field in Shankville, Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.
Later on Sunday, a “bell of hope” will ring at a chapel in New York City to mark the exact moment when the first of two planes hit the World Trade Centre twin towers.
A total of 2,977 people – 67 of them British – were killed when passenger jets hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon outside Washington. A fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
