Watch live as the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and other members of the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee answer questions from the House of Commons’ Treasury Committee on 10 January.

Mr Bailey and senior officials will field questions from the committee about their half-yearly Financial Stability Report, which released last month.

The livestream will begin at 2:15pm. The witnesses are:

Andrew Bailey, Governor, Bank of England

Sarah Breeden, Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Bank of England

Jonathan Hall, External Member, Financial Policy Committee

Carolyn A. Wilkins, External Member, Financial Policy Committee

The Committee says:

“The decision to increase and then hold the Bank Rate has seen UK households and businesses face rapidly increasing running costs while borrowing also becomes a more costly option. Members of the Committee are likely to probe whether these pressures could have implications for the UK’s economic resilience.

“MPs on the Treasury Committee may choose to question witnesses on the impact increasing levels of debt may have on the UK’s financial stability, as well as asking for views on the extent to which Artificial intelligence is considered a risk by the FPC.”