Watch live: California bald eagle nest webcam as birds care for three eggs

Watch the live feed of a California bald eagle nest with three eggs being cared for.

The live camera, set up by Friends of Big Bear Valley, shows three laid eggs in the nest being looked after by Jackie and her partner Shadow.

Since the first egg was laid on 25 January, the pair have taken turns keeping them warm. The next two eggs came on 28 January and 31 January.

A webcam is constantly recording the birds of prey and their nest, which is perched high above the mountain community of Big Bear.

A Friends of the Big Bear Valley Facebook post states: “Jackie and Shadow are running a smooth well-organized household for their new ‘party of five.

“They could have three little newly hatched chicks scurrying around the nest in just about a month or so.”