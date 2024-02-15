For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch life as David Cameron meets with Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in Warsaw on Thursday, 15 February.

The British Foreign Secretary is currently visiting Eastern European countries, heading to Nato allies Bulgaria and Poland this week before travelling to the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Discussions are expected to include how defence production for Ukraine can be increased and how to bolster support during its conflict with Russia,

Cameron will also promote action to tackle illegal migration with the UK supporting Bulgaria to stop illegal migrants using the country as a transit route to the UK.

“The trip will underline the UK’s commitment to international security and demonstrate how the UK is increasing operational cooperation for countries around Europe grappling with the huge challenge of illegal migration,” the Government said.