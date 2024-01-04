Jump to content

Watch live: Slain deputy Hamas chief is buried in Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Rhys Jones
Thursday 04 January 2024 12:56
Watch live as a high-ranking Hamas chief is buried in a Palestinian camp in Lebanon.

The Palestinian family of senior Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri, will convene to mourn his killing in a Beiruit strike, while his funeral takes place in Lebanon.

Mr Arouri will be buried in Beirut after being among seven killed by a blast in the city’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on Tuesday, 2 January.

The 57-year-old is the most senior member of the terror group to have been killed since Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October 2023.

Israel has not commented on reports that they’re behind the blast, but reports have indicated they were responsible for the killings. As well as previous remarks Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, vowing that the agency would hunt down every Hamas member involved in the 7 October attack.

