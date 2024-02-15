For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as US Vice President Kamala Harris lands in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, taking place on Friday, 16 February.

The Vice President represented the United States at last year’s conference, returning this year to give an expected speech on America’s foreign policy, which has become a crucial issue for American voters ahead of the 2024 elections.

US foreign policy is particularly pertinent after former President Donald Trump made controversial remarks, saying he would “not protect” any Nato member that had failed to meet the two per cent defence spending target.

Ms Harris will also discuss the ongoing war in Gaza.

Escalating violence in Rafah has sparked outrage among Palestine supporters amid calls for the US to place conditions on its military aid to Israel.

World leaders at the event will also hope to shore up support for Ukraine.

The US Senate this week approved a $95bn bill that includes aid to Ukraine, but also includes aid to Israel, which has divided Congress as Israel continues its assault in Rafah.