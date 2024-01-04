For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Keir Starmer gives a speech in South West England, pledging to bring hope to Britain as Labour prepares for general elections.

The Leader of the Opposition is expected to fire the starting gun on Labour’s campaign in preparation of a general election in 2024.

Mr Starmer will say his party is no longer one of “gestures politics” and draw a dividing line from the “pointless populist” gimmicks of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Labour leader plans to tell voters that they hold the country’s future in their hands and that with an election later this year “things can be better.”

The Conservative Party are currently 18 points on average behind Labour in the country’s opinion polls, meaning that the Mr Sunak likely won’t call an election until the autumn, but Starmer has asked aides to be on alert should an earlier election take place.

Mr Starmer stated that he wants the UK public to believe in politics again in his New Year’s Eve address, and is likely going to reinforce that message in his speech today.