Watch live as Storm Isha batters Porthleven harbour in Cornwall, on Monday 22 January.

Gusts of up to 80mph have hit Devon and Cornwall, as the Met Office put out an alert running from Sunday evening to 6am on Monday.

The strong winds also damaged power lines near Falmouth, with thousands of properties losing power overnight.

“Danger to life” warnings have also been put in place across the UK, as forecasters warn of severe winds and heavily disrupted travel as the week begins.

Travellers by rail, sea, and air have been hit with cancellcations and disruptions. Many train routes have faced delays with Network Rail imposing a 50mph speed restriction due to winds.

