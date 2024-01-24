For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as waves batter Scotland’s Shetland Islands, as Storm Jocelyn’s wind speeds reach 97mph in parts of the UK on Wednesday, 24 January.

Storm Jocelyn has been moving across the UK while many communities continue to deal with the damage and disruption caused by Storm Isha, which left at least two people dead.

In Scotland, many trains on the country’s rail network have been cancelled as gusts reached 74mph, with some routes seeing flooding and debris on tracks, including fallen trees and a shed roof blowing onto a track on Tuesday evening.

Services will remain disrupted throughout Wednesday morning, including during rush hour.

The strongest gust so far, 97mph, was recorded in Capel Curig, north Wales.

Yellow warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, with warnings for wind covering Scotland, northern England, Yorkshire and some parts of the Midlands.