Watch live: Republican presidential hopefuls face off in New Hampshire

Watch live as the Republican presidential hopefuls face off in New Hampshire on Tuesday, 23 January.

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley will go head-to-head on Tuesday in the first primary election of the season.

The former President won a commanding victory in the Iowa caucuses the previous week, and a win this week will make a November rematch with Joe Biden all the more likely.

It will also test former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is aiming to establish herself as the main alternative to Mr Trump, following Ron DeSantis suspending his campaign.

The former South Carolina Governor stands as the last remaining Republican with a chance of dethroning Mr Trump after the Florida Governor pulled out.

Trump won New Hampshire’s Republican primary big during his first run for president in 2016.