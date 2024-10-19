Pop stars Lizzo and Usher to join Kamala Harris for last push in Michigan and Georgia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lizzo and Usher will join Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail as early voting kicks off in Michigan and Georgia this weekend.

The Democratic presidential nominee and Michigan-born rapper Lizzo will host a get-out-the-vote event in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, according to Reuters.

More than 1 million Michigan residents have already voted by mail in the November 5 election.

“The election is here,” Harris said Friday as she campaigned around the battleground state. “The election is here right now.”

Harris will get more star power later on Saturday when she holds a rally in Atlanta with Usher, who is currently headlining a sold-out, three-date concert tour. He is also expected to speak at the event.

Early voting is also underway in Georgia. More than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or through the mail.

Lizzo, pictured at the 66th GRAMMY Awards earlier this year, is set to rally alongside Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Michigan ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Democrats hope an expansive organizing effort will boost Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the campaign’s final weeks.

This push comes as Trump leads Harris in polls among men. The gender divide between Trump and Harris voters is generally significant, according to national polls, with women leaning left and men leaning right.

In most swing states, there’s a noticeable gender divide, especially in Georgia, where Harris enjoys a 12-point lead among women, while Trump has a 14-point lead among men, according to a previous analysis from The Independent.

Michigan is one of three “blue wall” states that, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, will help decide the election.

Harris will be in Atlanta later on Saturday where she will hold a rally with Usher ( Getty Images )

Diverse voting blocs are key to winning virtually any swing state, but Michigan is unique with its significant Arab American population, which has been deeply frustrated by the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Trump plans to hold a rally on Saturday in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, seeking to take advantage of what he felt was an improved position for him in opinion polls that show a deadlocked race.

Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama will expected to campaign for Harris in Las Vegas later this evening, the first day of early voting in Nevada.