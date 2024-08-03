Jump to content

Defense Secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has overridden a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death penalty cases

Ellen Knickmeyer
Saturday 03 August 2024 01:47
Guantanamo Sept 11
Guantanamo Sept 11 (AP2008)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death penalty cases.

The move comes two days after the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, announced it had reached plea deals with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accused accomplices in the attacks.

