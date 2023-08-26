Watch: Largest hunt for Loch Ness Monster now underway in Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest search for the elusive Loch Ness Monster in over 50 years is underway.

The Loch Ness Centre has launched ‘The Quest’ which will take place on Saturday 26 August and Sunday 27 August.

The two-day event will use new technology to scan the water for the legendary creature.

Organisers say it is the biggest “surface watch” since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau (LNIB) studied the Loch in 1972, when volunteers were also on the lookout for Nessie, but without the new equipment.

The legend of the Loch Ness Monster dates back to ancient times. The story really took off after 1933 when sightings of a “prehistoric monster” were reported in the Scottish press.

Manager of the old Drumnadrochit Hotel Aldie Mackay reported spotting a “water beast” in the lock. The story has since attracted fascination across the globe with finding the elusive monster.

Numerous theories or explanations have been put forward over the years, including that the creature may have been a plesiosaur, giant eels or even swimming circus elephants.