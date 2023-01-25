Watch live: Lockerbie plane bombing suspect to appear in federal court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as a man suspected of making a bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103, killing 270 people above Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, is to appear in a Washington federal court today, 25 January.

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, 71, a former Libyan intelligence operative, is the first suspect in the attack to face criminal charges in the United States.

He was arrested by US authorities and charged with an act of international terrorism in December 2022.

The US Justice Department alleges that Mas'ud, who is from Tunisia and Libya, allegedly confessed his crimes to Libyan law enforcement in September 2012.

Two other Libyan intelligence operatives, Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, were charged in the bombing in 1991.

Megrahi was found guilty of the bombing in 2001 and jailed for life. Fhimah was acquitted of all charges.

