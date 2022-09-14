EU court largely upholds $4B Google Android antitrust fine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the European Union's highest courts has largely upheld a huge fine issued to Google by the bloc's antitrust enforcers in 2018 over its Android mobile operating system.

The European Court of Justice's General Court on Wednesday mostly confirmed a European Commission decision to slap Google with a fine of more than 4 billion euros for stifling competition through the dominance of Android.

The court said it was appropriate to give Google a fine of 4.125 billion euros ($4.155 billion), slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro penalty.