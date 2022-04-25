Police: Man arrested after 4 people killed at London home
British police say four people were found stabbed to death at a home in south London
Police: Man arrested after 4 people killed at London homeShow all 3
British police say four people were found stabbed to death Monday at a home in south London. A man has been arrested.
The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at around 1:40 a.m. and forced their way into a home in the Bermondsey area. Inside they found three women and a man “suffering what are believed to be stab injuries.”
All four were pronounced dead at the scene.
A fifth man was detained on suspicion of murder. Police said the victims and the suspect all knew one another.
Polices said they were still contacting the victims’ families, and did not release their identities.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.