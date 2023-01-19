UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized Thursday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes.”

“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.

Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the U.K. by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($620).

Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.