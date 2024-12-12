UK gay veterans win compensation as government calls their treatment a 'moral stain' on nation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British military veterans who were discharged or suffered other forms of discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity will receive up to 70,000 pounds ($89,300) under a government compensation program announced Thursday.

Prior to 2000, service personnel who were discovered to be lesbian, gay or trans were forced to leave the military under policies that designated them as unfit to serve in the armed forces. Many others were subjected to brutal investigations into allegations about their sexual orientation.

“The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was a moral stain on our nation,’’ Defense Secretary John Healey said in announcing the compensation. “Our government is determined to right the wrongs of the past and recognize the hurt that too many endured.’’

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year apologized for the past mistreatment of gay service members and accepted the recommendations of an independent review, including the principle of financial compensation. Thursday’s announcement provides 75 million pounds for the compensation effort.

Veterans who were dismissed from the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity will receive 50,000 pounds, with additional payments of up to 20,000 pounds for those who were negatively affected by the ban in other ways.

Advocates for gay veterans said the program didn’t go far enough.

Craig Jones, whose charity Fighting with Pride was among those calling for compensation, said the amounts are too low compared to what service personnel suffered.

“In my years of serving, I watched many of my colleagues marched away by the Special Investigation Branch of the Royal Military Police, and I watched that happen with great sadness,’’ Jones said. “I was lucky not to get caught, but it’s been a privilege and an honor to go back, as we do in the armed forces, and find those who have not fared so well and to support them.’’