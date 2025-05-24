AP PHOTOS: Blind Tennis Naqi's Journey

Naqi Rizvi loves the “absolute freedom” he feels on the tennis court. Winning titles is fun, too.
The 34-year-old, blind tennis champion is on a mission to not only raise awareness but also elevate the sport into the Paralympics in the future. The London resident, fully blind from the age of 7 because of congenital glaucoma, only took up the sport a decade ago and is now the No. 1-ranked men’s player in the world for his category.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in