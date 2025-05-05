Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Britain's V-E Day parade draws thousands celebrating 80th anniversary

Via AP news wire
Monday 05 May 2025 17:46 BST

Britain marked Monday the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, honoring the men and women who fought during World War II.

The day featured a procession by members of the British armed forces, accompanied by troops from Ukraine and the U.K.’s NATO allies.

Alan Kennett, who landed in northern France on D-Day, accepted the salute from Garrison Sgt. Major Andrew Stokes in front of an audience that included King Charles III, signaling the parade to begin.

The parade followed a route from the Houses of Parliament, through Trafalgar Square and down the Mall to Buckingham Palace.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

