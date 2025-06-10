Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: London's red foxes get a lifeline in The Fox Project

Frank Augstein
Tuesday 10 June 2025 05:26 BST

When red foxes are ill, injured or abandoned as cubs in south London and its leafy suburbs, The Fox Project is often there to help.

The critters that have both admirers and adversaries are well adapted to city life but living on the streets, alleys and back gardens of a dense urban environment can be rough.

The organization that began as an information service to educate city dwellers on coexisting with the animals rescues 1,400 foxes a year, including about 400 little ones.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

