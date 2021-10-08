AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT. 1-7, 2021

From the Nobel Prizes to Paris Fashion week, the London film festival and the annual Paris–Roubaix one-day cycling race to more volcanic action on the Spanish island of La Palma and an eight-day garbage strike in Marseille, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa

The selection was curated by London Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

