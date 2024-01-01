Watch live: London’s New Year’s Day Parade as capital celebrates start of 2024

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from London’s New Year’s Day Parade as the capital celebrates the start of 2024 today (Monday 1 January).

The annual event, which has been running since 1987 features live music, dancers, and a whole programme of outdoor and indoor performances.

This year’s parade will start at 12pm in Piccadilly and will finish in Westminster at around 3.30pm.

Among the participants in this year's parade are singer Chesney Hawkes who will be performing live on stage; Carnaval Del Pueblo, celebrating Latin American music, dance and culture; and London's Chinese Communities, with dancing dragons and lions, and Chinese drummers.

Five giant inflatable balloons, each up to 20 ft high, will also be bobbing along the route.

Seated tickets in the grandstand have sold out for this year’s parade but anyone is welcome to stand at any point of the parade route and watch for free.