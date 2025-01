London Zoo's residents are counted in their annual stocktake, including 2 baby gorillas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

From alpacas to zebras — and lots of birds, reptiles and invertebrates in between — London Zoo on Friday is taking stock of what it possesses.

The annual census of the zoo's 10,000-plus occupants is a requirement of its license, and the information gleaned will be shared with zoos around the world to help manage breeding programs of endangered species.

Glynn Hennessy, the zoo's lead primate keeper, said zoos are “really good now” at sharing information.

“We can sort of see the genetic pathway of every individual,” he said. “We can see who their grandparents were, how they're overrepresented, if they are underrepresented, so it gives us so much information to make sure that we're breeding responsibly.”

Hennessy said 2024 was a “massive” year for the zoo with two baby gorillas — Juno and Venus — and three Asiatic lion cubs — Mali, Syanii and Shanti — born. There were also 11 penguin chicks, always a fan favorite.

And for those who like their frogs, there are 53 new ones to admire. And not just any frog. The new residents are named after Charles Darwin, no less, and arrived in the fall from Chile as part of an effort to save the species from a deadly fungus.

While recording large mammals is relatively simple, it's not to so easy to identify the diverse array of invertebrates, which now includes a new thriving hive of honeybees, which luckily for the number crunchers will only be counted as one.