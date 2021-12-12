Officials halt search for woman who went overboard on cruise
U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico
Authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday pending additional information, Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton said Sunday.
The woman in her mid-20s was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday, he said.
The Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to the port in Long Beach where federal authorities were waiting to investigate, KABC-TV reported.
Ship passenger Daniel Miranda said an announcement went out early Saturday that someone had gone overboard, and that areas of the ship were cordoned off and limited information was provided.
The woman was not immediately identified. The ship left Los Angeles area on Thursday.
