The race to restore the art ruined in Brazil’s riot

Marina Dias and Amanda Coletta talk to the people whose job it is to fix works damaged in the attack on Brazil’s Congress last month by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro

Tuesday 14 February 2023 12:23
<p>The attacks followed four difficult years for artists under Bolsonaro</p>

The attacks followed four difficult years for artists under Bolsonaro

(Photo for The Washington Post by Rafael Vilela)

Maria Cristina Monteiro was hosting a birthday party last month when she saw the images.

Thousands of supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro had stormed Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace, in what authorities say was a bid to topple President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

