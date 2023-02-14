Maria Cristina Monteiro was hosting a birthday party last month when she saw the images.
Thousands of supporters of far-right former president
Jair Bolsonaro had stormed Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace, in what authorities say was a bid to topple President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. 1/7 The race to restore the art ruined in Brazil’s riot
The race to restore the art ruined in Brazil’s riot
Masanori Uragami’s 1971 painting, ‘The Bandeirantes yesterday and today’, lies defaced in Brazil’s Supreme Court building
Photo for The Washington Post by Rafael Vilela
Marcos Faria and his team, responsible for conserving art in the Supreme Court’s collection, removes the damaged sculpture of jurist Rui Barbosa for restoration
Photo for The Washington Post by Rafael Vilela
Police collect evidence at the Supreme Court
Photo for The Washington Post by Rafael Vilela
Master craftsman Antonio Randall shows repairs to a 19th-century chair at the Senate
Washington Post photo by Amanda Coletta
Damaged 19th- and 20th-century furniture and art at the Supreme Court, some pieces dating back to the tribunal’s founding in Rio de Janeiro
Photo for The Washington Post by Rafael Vilela
The remains of an 1850 Satsuma vase
Photo for The Washington Post by Rafael Vilela
The attacks followed four difficult years for artists under Bolsonaro
Photo for The Washington Post by Rafael Vilela
