Life on the edge: what it’s like for communities threatened by coastal erosion

It’s still possible to pick up a bargain property with stunning sea views on the Holderness coast in Yorkshire. Just don’t expect it to be your forever home because one day – quite soon – the cliff top on which it stands will fall into the North Sea.

Bungalows are still changing hands for cash on Green Lane in Skipsea despite aerial surveys charting coastal erosion’s relentless march right up to their front doors.

At the moment, there are no residential homes in imminent danger according to Jane Evison, a ward councillor in East Riding of Yorkshire. But that situation could change suddenly.