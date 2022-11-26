Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Southern France may be the last bastion of bullfighting

Much to the alarm of animal rights activists, bullfighting is enjoying an unlikely surge in popularity in France’s south. Rick Noack speaks to those for and against the bloodsport

Saturday 26 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Charles Pasquier performs in a ‘tienta’, a mock Spanish bullfight without any killing</p>

Charles Pasquier performs in a ‘tienta’, a mock Spanish bullfight without any killing

(The Washington Post by Clémence Losfeld)

The sound of horns clanging against a metal enclosure can be heard as hundreds of spectators arrive at a makeshift arena in a pine grove.

While adults indulge in bottles of wine, children bounce across an inflatable amphitheatre on a plastic bull with blood-red eyes. Soon, Charles Pasquier will face off against a real bull. But the 26-year-old bullfighter appears relaxed as he works the crowd before the contest.

Ten years ago, an event like this wouldn’t have attracted many people his age, he says. But now, “an enormous amount of young people are returning. There’s a wave of renewal.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in